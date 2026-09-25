2026 Asian Games: Indian men, women remain unbeaten in kabaddi

Aichi: India continued their unbeaten run in the men’s kabaddi competition at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Chinese Taipei 37-21 in their final Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Thursday.

The victory saw India finish on top of Group A and maintain their winning momentum ahead of the semi-finals on September 25.

The Indian women’s Kabaddi team completed an unbeaten Group A campaign with a commanding 50-25 victory over Japan on Thursday. The defending champions, who already sealed their spot in the semi final, produced a strong all-round performance to finish the group stage with three wins from three. Agencies

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