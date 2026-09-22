Asian Games: India cruise past Bangladesh in women’s kabaddi opener

Aichi: India began the defence of their women's kabaddi title at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a 42-21 win over Bangladesh in their opening Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Monday. India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Bangladesh, combining a disciplined defensive setup with consistent attacking pressure, led by Sanju Devi’s contribution in offence. India’s 42 points included 11 bonus points and four All-Out points, while Bangladesh managed five bonus points and a single Super Tackle point.

The result gives India a winning start to their title defence, with the women's team looking to extend their run against the formidable Iran, at 8:30 AM on Wednesday. IANS

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