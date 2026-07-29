2026 Commonwealth Games: Every Indian medal inspires the entire contingent, says PT Usha

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha believes Team India’s growing medal haul at the 2026 Commonwealth Games is creating a wave of confidence across the contingent, saying every success in Glasgow is inspiring athletes yet to compete.

“That is one of the most beautiful aspects of a multi-sport Games. You see a weightlifter celebrating a swimmer’s performance, a boxer cheering for an athlete, or a lawn bowls player congratulating someone from another discipline. They may compete in different sports, but they wear one jersey and represent one nation. That creates a very special bond,” Usha said in an IOA release.

Reflecting on her own experience as an athlete, the legendary sprinter said the collective spirit within the Indian camp has become one of the team’s biggest strengths.

“I have been an athlete myself, and I know how much it means to have your teammates standing behind you. The medals we have won so far have been celebrated by the entire contingent, and that shared sense of pride gives confidence to athletes who are yet to compete. It reminds everyone that we are here not as individuals, but as Team India,” she added.

India’s efforts in Glasgow have gained momentum in several sports. The team started by securing a medal in para powerlifting, and then the weightlifters had a series of excellent results. Olympic gold medallist Mirabai Chanu once again headed up India’s performances by winning a gold medal, and Gyaneshwari Devi and Bindiyarani Devi in turn strengthened the country’s standing as one of the Commonwealth’s top weightlifting nations with their own finishes on the podium.

The success has gone beyond the weightlifting platform; India’s para athletes have carried on their outstanding form by securing gold and bronze in the shot put, and Sarvesh Kushare has won a silver medal in the men’s high jump as a result of his determined performance under the difficult conditions in Glasgow.

The fact that the athletics camp has gained confidence as a result of those achievements is evident, since athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar and Tejaswin Shankar are now preparing for their individual events. Each Indian medal has served to reinforce the idea that careful preparation and composure can lead to finishing on the podium at one of the most important events in Commonwealth sport.

The same kind of atmosphere exists within the boxing camp, where Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain is still preparing as diligently and professionally as has always been the case with her career. Boxers who are younger, such as Jadumani Singh and Preeti, have gained both technical knowledge and confidence by training with more experienced fighters.

A feeling of unity is present among all the Indian athletes. Both able-bodied and para-athletes show just as much enthusiasm in celebrating one another’s successes, and the coaches, physiotherapists, doctors and other support personnel go from one venue to another, offering encouragement just as much as technical help. This atmosphere has strengthened the belief that each medal belongs not to an individual athlete or to a single sport, but to the whole Indian team.

As the Commonwealth Games enter their final stage, India hopes to win a large number of medals. However, apart from the podium finishes and the records, the team thinks its greatest asset is the confidence that is passed on from one athlete to another. IANS

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