Lovlina Borgohain Seals India’s First CWG 2026 Medal, Enters 75kg Semis With Bye

Glasgow: India have opened their medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 (CWG) before the opening ceremony as the Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain moved straight into the semifinals after receiving a bye.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain moved straight into the women’s 75kg semifinals after a bye. With only five athletes in the draw, three competitors, including Lovlina, advanced straight to the last four, while the remaining two were scheduled to contest the lone quarterfinal match.

Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals, guaranteeing Lovlina at least a bronze medal before her opening bout in Glasgow.

Lovlina will begin her campaign on July 31 against Taafaki in the semifinals, with a spot in the gold medal bout at stake. A win would propel Indian into the final and guarantee her at least a silver medal, while a loss would still see her leave Glasgow with the bronze medal.

It will be her maiden Commonwealth Games podium finish. Lovlina exited in the quarter-finals at Gold Coast 2018 after losing to eventual champion Sandy Ryan and lost her opening bout at Birmingham 2022. She competed in the 69kg category in both the previous editions.

The medal also means that Lovlina will medals at all possible major multi-sport events she is eligible to compete in; Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Notably, Lovlina along with Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be the flag and baton bearers when the Indian contingent steps out, dressed nattily, for the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Lovlina is a seasoned star whose performances speak volumes about what she has achieved for India across various competitions. In Tokyo, she did herself and the nation proud by winning bronze. Her rise from kickboxing to regular boxing has been very purposeful. IANS

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