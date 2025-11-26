2026 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma named tournament ambassador

Mumbai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma — the man who lifted the Men’s T20 World Cup trophy in 2024 — has been named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

This appointment represents a fitting transition into a new role for a player whose T20I resume shines with records, milestones, and memories. One of the most important players in the format, Rohit ended his T20I career with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate close to 141.

From a brilliant 20-year-old who entered the first T20 World Cup in 2007 to an experienced leader who masterminded India's eagerly anticipated victory in 2024, his legacy is woven into the very fabric of the competition.

Announcing Rohit Sharma as ambassador of T20 World Cup 2026, ICC chairman Jay Shah posted, "It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far," Shah posted on Instagram.

Days into his international career in 2007, Rohit displayed the bravery that would later come to define his style. In the tournament, he amassed 88 runs without being dismissed, scoring a vital 30* against Pakistan in the tense final and a composed, undefeated 50 against South Africa in the Super Eights. A young Rohit gave a glimpse of a bright future as India raised the trophy.

In 2024, seventeen years later, he led a team seeking redemption and an ICC title that had eluded the men's team for more than ten years. Leading from the front, Rohit scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70, frequently giving India the upper hand during the PowerPlay.

On his appointment, Rohit said, “It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador,” he said.

“I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories.” (IANS)

Also Read: Would love to win T20 World Cup by beating Australia in final in Ahmedabad: Suryakumar