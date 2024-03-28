2026 World Cup: Australia, Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan advance in Asian qualifying tournament

NEW DELHI: Australia thrashed Lebanon 5-0 and became the first team to advance to the third round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

An early goal from Kusini Yengi in Canberra sent the Socceroos on the way to a fourth successive win in Group I and ensured progress to the next stage with two matches to spare.

Palestine stayed second in the group after beating Bangladesh 1-0 and on course for a first appearance in the third round of qualifying.

With less than two minutes on the clock, the impressive Craig Goodwin crossed from the left for Yengi to score his first goal for Australia from close range.

Australia put the game beyond Lebanon in the first three minutes of the second half. Bassel Jradi knocked in an own goal following a corner and Goodwin fired home a third.

John Iredale came off the bench to make it 4-0 midway through the second half with his first international goal, and Goodwin added his second and Australia’s fifth with nine minutes remaining thanks to an Iredale assist.

Michel Termanini scored Palestine’s winner in Dhaka four minutes into stoppage time.

Palestine have seven points, five more than Lebanon and six clear of Bangladesh.

Australia will be joined in the next stage by Iraq, which defeated the Philippines 5-0 in Manila to win a fourth straight game in Group F. Iran and Uzbekistan progressed from Group E thanks to respective wins over Turkmenistan and Hong Kong.

Son Heung-min scored for the second time in five days as South Korea defeated Thailand 3-0 in Bangkok. It was the first victory for Hwang Sun-hong, appointed as interim coach after Jurgen Klinsmann was fired in February.

Korea has appeared at every World Cup since 1986 and is top of Group C with 10 points, three clear of China — which beat Singapore 4-1 — and six above Thailand.

Saudi Arabia also has 10 points in Group G after drawing 1-1 in Tajikistan. Afghanistan defeated India 2-1 in Guwahati. Agencies

