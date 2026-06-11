2026 World Cup Ticket Costs Soar to Record Highs, Sparking Criticism Over ‘Elite’ Access to the Game

Washington DC: (ANI): Former FIFA official, Miguel Poiares Maduro, has criticised the ticket pricing strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming the tournament has been overshadowed by profit-driven priorities, according to ABC News. Tickets for this year's World Cup are the most expensive in the tournament's history, with premium seats for the final selling for nearly $16,000, which is almost six times the price of equivalent tickets for the 2022 final in Qatar. "You have a sport that is becoming increasingly an elite sport," Maduro, the former chair of FIFA's governance committee, said as quoted by the ABC News.

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