Sports

2026 World Cup Ticket Costs Soar to Record Highs, Sparking Criticism Over ‘Elite’ Access to the Game

Former FIFA official Miguel Poiares Maduro says the 2026 World Cup is pricing out fans, with final tickets nearing $16,000.
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Washington DC: (ANI): Former FIFA official, Miguel Poiares Maduro, has criticised the ticket pricing strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming the tournament has been overshadowed by profit-driven priorities, according to ABC News. Tickets for this year's World Cup are the most expensive in the tournament's history, with premium seats for the final selling for nearly $16,000, which is almost six times the price of equivalent tickets for the 2022 final in Qatar. "You have a sport that is becoming increasingly an elite sport," Maduro, the former chair of FIFA's governance committee, said as quoted by the ABC News.

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