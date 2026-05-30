Tennis Ball Protest Over Israel Fixtures Disrupts Ireland–Qatar Friendly in Dublin

NEW DELHI: Irish football fans disrupted Ireland’s friendly with World Cup participant Qatar in Dublin late on Thursday by throwing tennis balls on the pitch in protest against upcoming games against Israel.

An AFP journalist in the stadium said a volley of dozens of tennis balls branded with Palestinian flags and the words ‘Stop the Game’ were thrown by Irish supporters around the 11th minute. It occurred soon after Ireland scored the only goal in a 1-0 win. Further volleys of balls landed on the pitch later in the first half, the AFP journalist said.

Security guards, players and Ireland’s Icelandic boss Heimir Hallgrimsson helped to clear the balls during two separate stoppages, that lasted for several minutes each. In a statement posted on Instagram, a group called “The League of Ireland fans for Palestine” said it was behind the protest. The stunt was aimed at pressuring the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to cancel its two upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Israel in September and October, the statement said. Agencies

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