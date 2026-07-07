21st State Shooting Championship fires off in Guwahati with 300 competitors

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 21st State Shooting Championship got underway at the Kahilipara Shooting Range on Monday, with nearly 300 shooters from across the state participating in the competition. The championship was inaugurated by the president of the Assam Rifle and Shooting Association, Diganta Barah. The events being contested in the championship include the 10m Air Rifle, Small Bore Pistol, Small Bore Rifle, and Trap shooting disciplines.

Also Read: 21st Assam State Shooting Championship Begins Monday in Guwahati