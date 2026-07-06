21st Assam State Shooting Championship Begins Monday in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 21st State Shooting Championship will get underway at the 4th APBN Shooting Range in Kahilipara on Monday.

Around 300 shooters from across Assam are expected to participate in the championship, which will feature competitions across various age categories, ranging from Sub-Junior to Masters.

The championship will include events in the 10m Air Rifle, Small Bore Pistol, Rifle, and Trap disciplines.

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