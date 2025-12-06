2nd Ashes Test: Weatherald, Labuschagne, Smith help Australia take early lead

Brisbane: Australia’s batters made full use of England’s inconsistent bowling before a late fightback under lights kept the second Test in the balance at the Gabba. By stumps, Australia were 378/6, holding a 44-run lead after a frenetic day in which three home batters – Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith – made half-centuries.

England began the day by adding 70 for the tenth wicket as Joe Root (138 not out) and Jofra Archer (38) extended their stand. Archer’s innings ended when he flicked Brendan Doggett to deep backward square, where Marnus Labuschagne completed a diving catch. England were all out for 334.

In reply, Australia initially started slowly before Weatherald (72) shifted the momentum. The left-hander struck a flurry of boundaries, including three in one over off Gus Atkinson, and added 77 in just 10 overs with Travis Head.

England dropped Head early, and he went on to make 39 before Brydon Carse removed him.

Weatherald continued scoring freely, reaching his maiden Test fifty from 45 balls with nine fours and a six, but his innings ended on 72 from 78 balls when a yorker from Archer struck his right big toe.

Labuschagne, back at No.3, looked in control from early on. He played confidently through the on side and square of the wicket, moving at a brisk fifty and guiding Australia to 130/1 at tea. He was eventually out for 65 from 77 balls, edging an attempted cut off Stokes to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Steve Smith then took charge of the innings, batting fluently with Cameron Green. Smith survived an early blow on the forearm from Carse but accelerated sharply, moving from 36 to 50 in eight balls.

He struck Archer and Atkinson repeatedly behind the point, including an upper-cut six. The Smith and Green partnership reached 95 before Green, on 45, was bowled by Carse after backing away to target the off side. Smith fell three balls later for 61, caught spectacularly by Will Jacks at backward square.

Alex Carey (46 not out) and Michael Neser (15 not out) steadied Australia late in the day. Both benefited from dropped chances—Neser on 6 and Carey on 25—as they added an important unbroken stand of 49 to push Australia past England’s total and into the lead.

With Australia 378/6 and holding a 44-run advantage, the match remains finely poised heading into day three.

Brief scores: England 333 all out in 76.2 overs (Joe Root 138 not out, Jofra Archer 38; Mitchell Starc 6-75, Michael Neser 1-43) trail Australia 378/6 in 73 overs (Jake Weatherald 72, Marnus Labuschagne 65; Brydon Carse 3-113, Ben Stokes 2-93) by 44 runs. IANS

