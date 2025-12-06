Bengaluru Wins Bid to Host Davis Cup Qualifiers Against Netherlands

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru was on Friday awarded the hosting rights for the upcoming India–Netherlands Davis Cup Qualifiers tie on February 7-8, pipping Delhi in the bidding.

Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), that hosted Togo in February this year, had also expressed interest in conducting the crucial tie.

Bengaluru last hosted a Davis Cup tie back in 2017 against Uzbekistan with the hosts winning 4-1.

Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association had recently hosted the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in the city.

India beat Switzerland in round one of World Group I in September to reach the Qualifiers stage while Netherlands lost by the same margin to Argentina in the second round of the Qualifiers.

It was India's first victory on European soil since 1993. Led by Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh and the result was India's best since the Davis Cup format overhaul in 2019. Agencies

