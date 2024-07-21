2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2024 Kicks Off in Rajnandgaon

New Delhi: The 2nd Hockey India junior men & women west zone championship 2024 is all set to take place in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh from July 21 to 28.

The participating teams are divided into two pools in the women’s category. Pool A consists of Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Hockey Gujarat. Pool B includes Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Rajasthan, Goans Hockey, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. The competition format will be a round-robin within each pool, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semi-finals.

The men’s category features six teams in a single pool: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Rajasthan, and Goans Hockey. The top two teams from the round-robin will advance to the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for third place in a knockout fixture. IANS

