2nd T20I vs West Indies: Glenn Maxwell’s blistering ton lifts Australia to 34-run victory

Adelaide: Glenn Maxwell blasted a record-equaling 5th T20I century as Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs on Sunday and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in its three-match Twenty20 series.

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 120 off 55 balls, with eight sixes and 12 fours, and shared a 92-run stand with Tim David (31 off 14 balls) to propel Australia to 241-4, the highest T20I score at Adelaide Oval.

“We’re extremely lucky to have (Maxwell) in our team,” Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. “He’s a match winner, game changer and people come to watch him.”

Glenn Maxwell scores a blistering century against West Indies in Adelaide, his 5th in T20Is, as Australia finishes on 241-4

West Indies’ chase was derailed by the loss of five wickets in the first seven overs, but a rally led by captain Rovman Powell (63 off 36 balls) and Andre Russell (37 off 16 balls) briefly gave the tourist hope of reeling in the mammoth target.

But the weight of the chase ultimately proved too much as Marcus Stoinis (3-36) and debutant Spencer Johnson (2-39) led Australia’s bowlers in restricting the West Indies chase to 207-9 in its 20 overs.

Earlier, Australia slipped to a precarious 64-3 after 6.4 overs after being asked to bat first, with Josh Inglis (four), Marsh (29 off 12 balls) and David Warner (22 off 19 balls) all holing-out playing expansive shots.

Maxwell started slowly with his first four runs coming off five balls, before his innings burst into life with a rush of boundaries.

He shared an 82-run stand with Stoinis (16 off 15 balls) and then a 92-run partnership with David, which reaped 25 runs from the final over, bowled by Russell.

Maxwell’s century came off 50 balls and was the fastest hundred in a T20I in Australia — beating South African Rilee Rossouw’s 52-ball effort against Bangladesh during the 2022 World Cup.

It was also Maxwell’s fifth T20 international century, equaling the record held by India’s Rohit Sharma.

“I feel really comfortable in this format. I think over the last probably 18 months, I’ve felt really good about my batting and really good about my game,” Maxwell said.

The third game of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday at Perth. Agencies

