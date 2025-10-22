2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs lead South Africa’s fightback against Pakistan after Maharaj’s seven-for

Rawalpindi: Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs led South Africa’s strong reply with a patient 113-run stand for the third wicket, steering the visitors to safety on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Their disciplined partnership helped South Africa reach 185 for 4 at stumps, just 148 runs behind Pakistan’s first-innings total of 333, after Keshav Maharaj’s seven-wicket haul earlier in the day had sparked a dramatic collapse for the hosts.

It was a day that began with South Africa clawing back control through Maharaj’s brilliance. The left-arm spinner single-handedly dismantled Pakistan’s lower order, taking all five wickets in the morning session to wrap up the innings.

Pakistan’s last five wickets fell for just 17 runs, a collapse that turned 316 for 5 into 333 all out. Maharaj, who had called the first session of a Test “the moving session", made sure all the movement came from his end, finishing with 7 for 72 — his best figures in the series.

Pakistan, who had looked comfortable earlier in the morning with Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha adding 57 brisk runs for the sixth wicket, were left stunned by Maharaj’s precision and guile. Agha (45) was the first to go, trapped in front by an arm-ball, and within the space of 18 deliveries, Maharaj had run through the rest. Shakeel (66) nicked one to slip, Shaheen Shah Afridi lost his stumps attempting an ambitious slog, and Sajid Khan and debutant Asif Afridi offered little resistance as Pakistan folded meekly.

South Africa’s reply began cautiously, with Shaheen making early inroads. His relentless new-ball spell accounted for Ryan Rickelton (14), who edged to Mohammad Rizwan for a simple catch, while Aiden Markram’s (32) attempt to hit over the top against Sajid Khan was cut short by Saud Shakeel at long-on. But from 72 for 2, de Zorzi and Stubbs steadied the innings through what might not have been the most entertaining but was certainly the most effective batting South Africa have produced this series.

De Zorzi, reprieved on 5 when Pakistan failed to review a close lbw shout off Sajid Khan that replays later showed would have been three reds, made Pakistan pay dearly. Alongside Stubbs, he absorbed pressure, defended diligently, and punished the loose balls when offered.

Their partnership — South Africa’s first hundred-run stand of the series — was built on patience and control rather than aggression. The first eight overs after tea yielded just 17 runs, but the pair were in no hurry, waiting for Pakistan’s bowlers to err.

De Zorzi reached his fifty in style, stepping out to lift Sajid over his head for six, moments before the 100-run partnership came up. Stubbs, too, looked secure, using his feet to counter spin and refusing to be drawn into rash strokes. Together, they frustrated Pakistan, who looked short of ideas as the ball grew older and the surface offered little help.

But Pakistan fought back late in the day through 38-year-old debutant Asif Afridi, who struck twice in quick succession. De Zorzi, on 55, was trapped halfway up the shin, this time with Pakistan opting to review and being rewarded. Soon after, Dewald Brevis (0) edged a turning delivery to first slip, where Salman Agha held on. Those wickets ensured South Africa didn’t completely run away with the day’s honours, though they remained well-positioned heading into day three.

For Pakistan, Shaheen’s early burst and Asif’s late strikes provided some relief after Maharaj’s morning heroics and South Africa’s afternoon consolidation. But with six wickets still in hand and Stubbs unbeaten, the Proteas ended the day in their best position of the series — back in the contest, and finally dictating terms in a game that had threatened to slip away earlier. IANS

