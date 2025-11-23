2nd Test: Pleased That The Indian Bowlers Applied Consistent Pressure After Lunch, Says Anil Kumble

Guwahati: Former India skipper Anil Kumble said he was satisfied with India’s bowling efforts on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, noting that the bowlers maintained consistent pressure after lunch and forced South Africa to take risks.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 3-48, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each as India got rewarded for their persistence by picking four wickets in the final session and kept South Africa to 247/6 in 81.5 overs on day one’s play.

“I’m pleased that the Indian bowlers applied consistent pressure after lunch, resulting in an early wicket, which made taking six wickets in the session a realistic goal. On a challenging pitch like this, it hasn’t been easy to score runs, and India did not offer any loose deliveries.”

“This disciplined bowling gave India a genuine chance to claim those wickets. Overall, India should be fairly satisfied with their performance today. While 247 runs for six wickets is a decent score for South Africa on day one, India can feel positive about the job they’ve done so far,” said Kumble on JioStar.

He further reflected on a competitive opening day of Test cricket in Guwahati, hosting its inaugural Test match. “It was a fine day of Test cricket, with batters needing to focus and earn their runs, while the bowlers had to work equally hard for wickets. Both India and South Africa showed great discipline.”

“India might feel slightly happier with their position, having pulled things back after South Africa’s strong start, especially by taking key wickets during session breaks. That middle-order collapse and Tony de Zorzi’s late wicket at bad light shifted the momentum.”

“Overall, the venue offered a positive atmosphere for a debut Test, with a good surface and an enthusiastic crowd. Hoping for even more fans tomorrow,” he added. IANS

