Aradhya Kshitij Wins Double Crown at U-18 SBI-ITF Junior J60 Tennis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seed of the boy’s singles Aradhya Kshitij lifted double crown in the U-18 SBI-ITF Junior J60 Tennis Tournament which concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city today. In the boys singles final he defeated 2nd seed Praneel Sharma in a well contested final 6-2, 7-6(7). Earlier he also won the doubles title. The girls singles title was bagged by unseeded Jensi Dipakbhai Kanbar of India. She upset top seed Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. In a brief prize distribution ceremony trophies and certificates were distributed by General Secretary of All Assam Tennis Association Ankush Dutta.

Also Read: Nitish Rana named Delhi Captain for SMAT 2025