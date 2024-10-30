3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana’s record-breaking hundred helps India beat New Zealand 2-1

Ahmedabad: Opener Smriti Mandhana made history by scoring her eighth hundred, the most by an Indian in Women’s ODIs as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third and final ODI to win the three-match series 2-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

After New Zealand Women elected to bat first, the Indian bowlers came up with a clinical performance to bowl out the visitors for 232 in 49.5 overs with Brooke Halliday top-scoring for the visitors with 86 off 96 balls, hitting nine boundaries and three maximums.

Seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3-39) and young Priya Mishra (2-41) shared five wickets between them for India as the hosts prevented the White Ferns from posting a big total. Renuka Singh and Saima Thakor claimed a wicket each as the Indians bowled well and fielded well, effecting two run-outs to restrict the White Ferns to a modest total.

In reply, Mandhana scored an exact hundred off 122 balls while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 59 off 63 deliveries and keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia contributed 35 as the Indian top order came good to help them reach 236/4 in 44.2 overs and win the match with 34 balls remaining.

India had won the first game by 59 runs against the newly-crowned T20n World Cup winner but lost the next one by 59 runs.

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the show as she struck her eighth hundred, breaking the record held by Mithali Raj as the Indian Women’s player with the most hundreds in ODIs, anchoring the innings and helping the hosts recover from the setback of losing Shafali Verma (12) early with the score 16/1.

India scored 40/1 in the Power-play and with Mandhana gaining in confidence, crossed fifty in the 13th over. Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia added 76 runs for the second wicket partnership. Yastika was caught and bowled by Sophie Devine for 35. But Mandhana found another winning partner in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who blasted six fours in her knock as the hosts reached a strong position.

Smriti and Harmanpreet raised 117 runs for the third wicket partnership, virtually putting Indian Women on the verge of winning the match. Mandhana, who reached her half-century in 73 balls, reached the three-figure score in 121 balls but got out soon after, bowled by a Hannah Rowe slower one that stayed low and knocked back the middle stump.

Harman, who reached her half-century off 53 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues (22) took them to 232 as India romped to victory.

Earlier, Jemimah came up with a fine fielding effort to get Suzie Bates (4) run out as New Zealand lost their first wicket for 24 in the seventh over. Lauren Down (1) got out in the next over and skipper Sophie Devine fell for 9 as the visitors were reduced to 36/3 in the 11th over. Georgia Plimmer (39) and Brooke Halliday kept the New Zealand Women’s hopes alive but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Plimmer and Maddy Green fell in quick succession (15) as India sent back half the New Zealand batters with 88 runs on the board.

Halliday and Isabella Gaze (25) raised 64 runs for the sixth wicket as Halliday reached her half-century in 73 balls. She was eventually out with the score of 199, making 86 off 96 balls, becoming one of the three victims of Deepti Sharma. New Zealand’s innings folded for 232 which eventually proved not sufficient as Mandhana helped India to a superb win. (IANS)

