‘I’ll remember The Hundred final six for rest of my career’: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma

Mumbai: At the Lord’s on August 18, London Spirit needed four runs off the last three balls to beat Welsh Fire in the final and win the fourth edition of The Hundred. The Spirit’s wish to win the title came true when India all-rounder Deepti Sharma smashed a six over a leaping long-on off Hayley Matthews to win the trophy for her team. That match-winning six, also the only maximum of the final, summed up Deepti’s fantastic tournament with the bat. She amassed 212 runs in six innings and was dismissed just once, with her strike rate being an impressive 132.5.

“With four runs needed off three balls, I thought that the match has to be finished at this moment and on this delivery, instead of dragging it to the last two-three balls, as the mindset was to finish off the game as quickly as possible.”

“I thought that I must take that responsibility on myself to finish off the game, because I was the only set batter at that time and that’s how finishing the game on this very delivery emerged in my mind,” said Deepti in an exclusive conversation with IANS on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai.

While the Spirit Dugout with the likes of Heather Knight and Meg Lanning leapt in joy on seeing Deepti hit the winning six, what was going on in the all-rounder’s mind after triggering joyful scenes for her team?

“I felt really good after hitting that six, as I had missed these opportunities previously and didn’t want a repeat of it. So, I was really positive about finishing off the match and getting the trophy for the team. When you are positive about things, your body automatically reacts to it,” said Deepti. IANS

