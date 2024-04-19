3rd seed Casper Ruud beats Jordan Thompson to reaches quarters of Barcelona Open

Barcelona: The 3rd seed Casper Ruud Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of Barcelona Open on Thursday which was his 26th win of the year, surpassing Jannik Sinner to become the new wins leader on the men’s tour.

The victory was a clay-court masterclass from Ruud—he finished with twice as many winners as unforced errors, 16 to 8, and the ratio was almost 3-to-1 on his forehand (11 to 4). Thompson was in the positives, too, with 17 winners and 14 unforced errors. The Norwegian is into his sixth quarterfinal of the year, tied for the most on the men’s tour with Denmark's Holger Rune.

Up next for the No. 6-ranked Ruud will be No. 40-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi, a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Argentinian qualifier Marco Trungelliti earlier in the day. Arnaldi beat Ruud in the pair’s only previous meeting, 6-3, 6-4, on the clay courts of Madrid last year.

In other 3rd round matches of the day, Arthur Fils stunned 4th seed Alexde Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Roberto Carballes Baena 7-5, 6-3, Dusan Lajovic beat 11th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 3-6, 6-1, Facundo Diaz Acosta beat 17th seed Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Agencies

