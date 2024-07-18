44th All Assam Inter-District Sub-Junior Boxing Championship Begins in Golaghat

GUWAHATI: The 44th All Assam Inter-District Sub-Junior (Boys & Girls) Boxing Championship got under way at Badulipar in Golaghat District on Wednesday. Altogether 240 boxers (Boys 140 & Girls 100) from 27 affiliated districts and boards are participating in this competition which will be concluded on July 20.

Meanwhile, Udalguri District Boxing Association will conduct the 44" All Assam Inter-District Junior (Boys & Girls) Boxing Championship at Bisnu Rabha Kristi Sangha Compound at Udalguri town from July 25.

