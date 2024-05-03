Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Four Indians advance to semi-finals

Astana (Kazakhstan): Indian boxers Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Nikhil, Ajay Kumar and Ankush registered impressive victories to move into the men’s U-22 semi-finals at the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024, here on Thursday.

Jadumani led India’s charge with a convincing 5-0 over Bhutan’s Phuntsho Kinley in the 51kg quarter-finals bout. Nikhil (57kg) put up a similar display of dominance, securing a 4-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyorov Ayubkhon to continue India’s winning momentum.

Ajay (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) won their respective bouts with a referee stop the contest (RSC) decisions. Ajay won the bout in the first round itself against Mongolia’s Damdindorj P while Ankush wrapped up his match in the third round against Korea’s Lee Ju Sang.

Meanwhile, Ashish went down fighting 2-3 against Oyun Erdene E of Mongolia in the men’s 54g quarter-finals

The U-22 semi-finals will be played on Saturday. Dhruv Singh (80kg), Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) will be in action later tonight in the U-22 quarter-finals.

Late on Wednesday, Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) won their respective quarter-finals in the youth category.

Friday will see the 22 youth Indian boxers, including 10 men, competing in the semi-finals.

Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan (51kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Sumit (67kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Sahil (80kg), Aryan (92kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) will fight in the men’s section while Annu (48kg), Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) will be in action in the women’s section.

The prestigious tournament has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories. (IANS)

