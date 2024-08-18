5 Curling players from Arunachal Pradesh selected for Indian trial

ITANAGAR: A total of 5 Curling players from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected for the training-cum-selection trial for team India. Arunachal Pradesh Curling Association (APCA) President, Riba Pangia told reporters that the training and selection of the players will be held from August 19 to August 25 at Kalstad, Sweden. And the selected players will be representing India in international Curling championship.

He said that the players were officially see-off by the APCA and Director Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), Bonnie Liruk during a programme held at SAA Conference Hall, Chimpu on Friday. “The selected players from State, Limphu Nikhangju, Jelly Khonjuju, Tao Aman, Blagang Loda and Sonam Tsering will be undergoing 7 days training and selection trial. Among the 5 players, the best will be selected to represent our country in the international championship,” he added.

Meanwhile, Director SAA, Bonnie Liruk assured every possible help from the department.

