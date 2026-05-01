56-Member Indian Boxing Squad Gears Up for Asian U15 & U17 Championships in Tashkent

New Delhi: A 56-member Indian boxing contingent is all set to begin its campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, which gets underway on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

India heads into the prestigious age-group tournament with a strong and well-rounded squad across both boys’ and girls’ categories, reflecting the country’s continued focus on grassroots development and nurturing future champions.

The U-17 teams will see 13 boxers each in the boys’ and girls’ categories, competing across weight divisions ranging from 44–46kg to +80kg, supported by four coaches and a physiotherapist per squad.

Meanwhile, the U-15 teams feature 15 boxers each in both boys’ and girls’ divisions, competing across 30–33kg to +70kg categories, with five coaches and a physiotherapist accompanying each side. IANS

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