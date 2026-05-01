Scott Parker leaves Burnley Football Club after Premier League relegation

Burnley: Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Burnley Football Club by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mike Jackson, supported by the existing backroom staff, will take interim charge for the Clarets’ remaining four Premier League fixtures, beginning with Friday’s match away to Leeds United.

Parker’s departure came eight days after Burnely’s relegation from the Premier League. The club said that the process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season has already begun.

“Following confirmation of the Club’s relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the Board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude,” Burnley said in a statement. IANS

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