70% of Meghalaya’s sports infrastructure built in past 7 years: CM inaugurates Synthetic Football Turf in Nongkrem

SHILLONG: In a significant push to sports development and youth empowerment, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Synthetic Football Turf at Madan Centre Playground, Kharbuli, Nongkrem, in East Khasi Hills, in the presence of Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla.

Highlighting the State’s rapid progress in sports infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, “Over the past seven years, more than 70% of our current sports infrastructure has been developed.”

He said the new facility reflects the government’s continued commitment to creating opportunities for the youth and fostering a culture of discipline, teamwork, and excellence.

“Sports teach discipline, hard work, and teamwork. Meghalaya has a predominantly young population, and it is our responsibility to invest in education, sports, and infrastructure to help them grow and succeed,” Sangma said, adding that the government is promoting grassroots sports through block-level leagues and tournaments to engage youth and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

The Chief Minister urged students and local youth to use the new turf responsibly and make the most of the facility to hone their skills.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla lauded the Chief Minister’s vision and active involvement in youth-centric initiatives, saying the government’s various programmes are empowering athletes, entrepreneurs, musicians, and youth through training, financial aid, and employment. He also underlined Meghalaya’s preparations for the National Games 2027, which will offer athletes world-class exposure.

Former MLA Lambor Malngiang expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for sanctioning the project during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted the visible transformation of the playground since the foundation was laid in December 2021.

Among those present were Dr. Balajied Sing Syiem, Syiem of Hima Khyrim, Manhiam Marbaniang, Chief Engineer of the State Sports Council Meghalaya, and other dignitaries.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Kharbuli Headman C. Kharbuli, who acknowledged the collective efforts of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and officials. The newly inaugurated turf is expected to become a hub for football and youth activities in Nongkrem and neighbouring areas, providing young players with a modern platform to train and shine.

