Aaron Hardie ruled out of Australia ‘A’ tour of India with shoulder injury

Melbourne: Australia A have suffered another blow ahead of their multi-format tour of India with allrounder Aaron Hardie sidelined with a shoulder injury. Hardie injured his left shoulder at state training last Friday and is expected to be sidelined for around a month.

“Hardie will complete targeted rehabilitation in Perth over the coming weeks with potential for return play early in the Sheffield Shield season,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Allrounder Will Sutherland, who was already part of the Australia A squad for three 50-over matches that follow in Kanpur, has been called up for the second red-ball match in Lucknow beginning on September 23. IANS

