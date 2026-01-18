Aaryan Varshney Becomes India's 92nd Chess Grandmaster at Andranik Margaryan Memorial

NEW DELHI: Aaryan Varshney became the 92nd Indian to earn the title of chess Grandmaster. The 21-year-old Aaryan won the Andranik Margaryan Memorial title with a round to spare in Armenia, which confirmed his Grandmaster title. He drew against FM Tyhran Ambartsumian in the eighth round of the competition in Armenia to secure his third and final GM norm.

Aaryan, who is from Delhi, is the eighth Grandmaster from the capital of India, along with Parimarjan Negi, Abhijeet Gupta, Sriram Jha, Vaibhav Suri, Sahaj Grover, Aryan Chopra, and Prithu Gupta. Agencies

