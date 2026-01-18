‘Our government has bridged distances – between hearts, between Assam and Delhi’: Bagurumba moves leave PM spellbound

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the Guinness World Record-breaking Bihu performance and the ‘Jhumoir Binondini’ programme of the tea community at the Sarusajai Stadium, now renamed as the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Guwahati, the venue, hosted a historic Bagurumba Dance performance dubbed ‘Bagurumba Dwhou 2026’. This traditional folk dance of the Bodo community on a hitherto unprecedented grand scale was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening, taking the event to a much wider audience across the country and abroad.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi had earlier been personally present at both the mega Bihu performance and the Jhumoir Binondini programme at the Sarusajai sports complex.

On Saturday, celebrating this historic occasion for the Bodo community and the state as a whole, more than 10,000 artistes performed the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronized presentation. More than 10,000 artistes from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies across 23 districts of the state participated in the mega event.

In the evening today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati from West Bengal and participated in the Bagurumba Dwhou 2026, a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at Sarusajai. He made a trip around the stadium in an especially decked-up vehicle, in the company of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, much to the appreciation of the crowd assembled.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that it has been his privilege to witness Assam’s culture and closely observe the traditions of the Bodo community. Highlighting that no Prime Minister has visited Assam as frequently as he has, PM Modi emphasized his constant wish that Assam’s art and culture receive a larger platform and gain recognition across the nation and the world through grand celebrations. He noted that continuous efforts have been made in this direction, citing large-scale Bihu festivities, the expression of Jhumoir Binondini, the grand Bodo Mahotsav held in New Delhi, and other cultural programmes. The Prime Minister underlined that he never misses an opportunity to experience the unique joy of Assam’s art and culture.

Prime Minister Modi stated that Bagurumba Dwhou is not merely a festival but a medium to honour the great Bodo tradition and remember the eminent personalities of the Bodo society. He recalled names such as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, Rupnath Brahma, Satish Chandra Basumatary, Moradam Brahma, and Kanakeswar Narzary, noting their contributions to social reform, cultural renaissance, and political awakening. The Prime Minister paid respectful tribute to all the great figures of the Bodo community.

He emphasized that the BJP party views Assam’s culture as the nation’s pride and that India’s history would be incomplete without acknowledging Assam’s past and heritage. PM Modi highlighted that under their government, grand festivals like Bagurumba Dwhou are organized, Bihu has been given national recognition, and efforts have led to Charaideo Moidam being included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list. He remarked that the Assamese language has been accorded classical status, and the Bodo language has been recognized as an associate official language of Assam, with a separate directorate established to strengthen education in Bodo. PM Modi underlined that due to this commitment, Bathou Dharma has been accorded full respect and recognition, and Bathou Puja has been declared a state holiday. He pointed out that it is under their government that a grand statue of warrior Lachit Borphukan has been installed and the statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma unveiled. He added that the traditions of devotion and social harmony of Srimanta Sankardeva, as well as the art and consciousness of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, are honoured as part of Assam’s heritage. The Prime Minister noted that it is Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s death anniversary today and offered his tribute.

Expressing his emotions on visiting Assam, PM Modi said he feels deeply moved seeing how far the state has progressed. He recalled that there was a time when bloodshed was frequent, but today the colours of culture shine; there was a time when gunfire echoed, but now the melodious sounds of Kham and Sifung prevail; there was a time when curfew brought silence, but now music resonates; there was a time of unrest and instability, but now Bagurumba’s captivating performances are being held. PM Modi stressed that such a grand celebration is not only Assam’s but also India’s achievement, and every citizen of the country is proud of Assam’s transformation.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction that the people of Assam and his Bodo brothers and sisters placed their trust in him. He said that the Union and state governments were given the duty of peace and development, and that duty has been fulfilled with the people’s blessing. PM Modi highlighted that the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord brought an end to decades of conflict, restored trust, and enabled thousands of youth to abandon violence and join the mainstream.

Emphasizing that the results of their government’s efforts are visible today, the Prime Minister highlighted that talented Bodo youth are becoming cultural ambassadors of Assam, excelling in sports, dreaming with new confidence, fulfilling those dreams, and driving Assam’s progress.

Modi pointed out that it was the Opposition party that opposed conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika, and it was they who opposed the semiconductor unit in Assam. Modi added that even today, when he wears something connected to Assam’s culture, it is the opposition that mocks it.

PM Modi asserted that the Congress party does not consider the people of Assam its own, preferring foreign infiltrators who become its loyal vote bank. He noted that during the opposition’s rule, infiltrators continued to enter the region, occupying lakhs of bighas of land and receiving assistance from various governments. PM Modi expressed happiness that today, under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government is freeing lakhs of bighas of land from infiltrators and restoring it to the rightful people of Assam. He highlighted that the opposition consistently neglected Assam and the entire Northeast, failing to consider its development important, and deliberately pushed the region into difficulties.

PM Modi asserted that Assam and Bodoland remained cut off from the mainstream for decades due to opposition alone. He asserted that the opposition, seeking political gains, instigated instability in Assam, resulting in the state’s immersion in violence. He recalled that Assam faced challenges after independence, but instead of finding solutions, the then ruling dispensation exploited these problems for political gain. Criticising the opposition Congress party, PM Modi stressed that when trust was needed, they sowed division; when dialogue was needed, they neglected it and closed the doors of communication. He underscored that Bodoland’s voice remained unheeded. He asserted that instead of providing healing and service to Assam, they welcomed infiltrators.

PM Modi underlined that a separate Welfare Department and Bodoland Administrative Staff College have also been established, enabling better policy-making for the welfare of the Bodo community. He remarked that their government has bridged distances—between hearts, between Assam and Delhi, and within Assam itself—through improved infrastructure. Areas once difficult to reach now have highways, and new roads are opening opportunities. He cited the Bishmuri-Saralpara road project connecting Kokrajhar to the Bhutan border, with crores allocated, and the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail project, declared a special railway project and made part of the Act East Policy, which will boost trade and tourism.

PM Modi highlighted that Assam is establishing itself among the fastest-growing states, its economy gaining momentum, and Bodoland and its people playing a crucial role in this transformation. He once again extended his best wishes to all for the day’s grand celebration.

As part of his two-day Assam tour, PM Modi will visit Kaliabor to perform Bhumi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project and flag off two new Amrit Bharat express trains on the second and final day of his visit.

