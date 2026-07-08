AATA, Kia TPL launch Race to Gold scholarship program to boost grassroots tennis in Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to grassroots tennis development in Assam, the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) has announced a strategic partnership with the Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL) to roll out the Race to Gold (RTG) Scholarship Program across the state. As part of this collaboration, the first Race to Gold (RTG) Tournament will be held at the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) complex on July 19-20.

This partnership aims to create one of the most structured grassroots tennis development initiatives by organizing junior tournaments in the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 categories.

The initiative is designed to identify, reward and nurture promising young talents while providing aspiring players with a clear pathway to higher levels of competitive tennis. Under the program, winners of every RTG tournament will receive scholarships, prizes and recognition, while at the end of each year, the No. 1 ranked player from Assam in every age category will be felicitated by the Kia Tennis Premier League and presented with premium tennis equipment in recognition of their outstanding performances.

With this partnership, Assam joins an elite group of state associations—including the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) and Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA)— that have partnered with TPL to build a stronger tennis ecosystem and accelerate junior player development across India.

Speaking about the partnership, All Assam Tennis Association General Secretary Ankush Dutta said: “The All Assam Tennis Association has consistently worked towards expanding the reach of competitive tennis by conducting numerous ITF, AITA and State Ranking tournaments across the state. With the Tennis Premier League joining hands with us, we believe the scale, quality and impact of these tournaments will increase significantly. Our objective is simple—to provide every talented player in Assam with the opportunities and support required becoming a future champion. We are delighted to partner with TPL, just as several of India’s leading state associations have done, and together contribute towards the long-term growth of Indian tennis.”

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