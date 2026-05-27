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Babita Mohan Langthasa to Represent India at 2026 ITF World Tennis Masters Team Championship

Assam’s Babita Mohan Langthasa will represent India at the ITF World Tennis Masters Team Championship 2026 in Rome.
ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Team Championship 2026
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Babita Mohan Langthasa of Assam has been selected to represent India in the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Team Championship 2026. The competition will be held in Rome from July 5-10. This tournament is the part of the International Tennis Federation’s Masters Tour (Non-Professional Tournament)  and results from this meet will be used to prepare the ITF World Masters Rankings.

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Babita Mohan Langthasa
ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Team Championship 2026
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