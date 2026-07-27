Abdullah Shafique replaces injured Abdullah Fazal

Lahore: Pakistan have made two changes to their Test squad after opener Abdullah Fazal was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against the West Indies and upcoming England tour due to a lower back injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

The PCB confirmed that Abdullah Shafique has been named as Fazal’s replacement, while experienced batter Saud Shakeel has also been added to the squad to provide greater depth and stability to the batting unit ahead of two important overseas assignments.

According to the PCB, Fazal sustained the injury during a training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on July 23 while preparing for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies. The opener underwent an immediate medical assessment, including an MRI scan, after experiencing discomfort during the session.

The board said the scan confirmed a lower back injury, following which the team’s medical panel conducted a detailed evaluation of the player. Based on the assessment, the medical experts advised that Fazal would require an extended period of rehabilitation and recovery, making him unavailable for both the West Indies series and the subsequent tour of England. IANS

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