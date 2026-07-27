Neymar brace helps Santos hold Chapecoense to 2-2 draw

NEW DELHI: Brazil’s Neymar scored twice as Santos escaped to a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense in a Serie A match on Sunday.

Neymar, playing his first match after Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a first-time finish inside the penalty box following a quick one-two with Alvaro Barreal.

Chapecoense struck back in the second half through a Marcinho strike before a João Ananias pulled the side ahead.

Santos drew level only in the 89th minute, through a penalty, which was dispatched by Neymar through his trademark stutter-step technique.

Earlier, Neymar celebrated his first goal of the day with a card-dealing celebration, hitting back at the criticism that he had skipped Santos’ last match to take part in a poker tournament.

The star forward’s future in Santos is uncertain with reports indicating that he is considering continuing his career with US Major League Soccer (MLS), and that negotiations had taken place with FC Cincinnati, but fell through. Agencies

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