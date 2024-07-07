Abhay Singh Advances to Two Finals at Asian Doubles Squash Championships

Johor: Top Indian star Abhay Singh will feature in two finals at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Johor, Malaysia, on Sunday. On Saturday, he and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the Men’s Doubles title round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes in the last-four stage. Later, Asian Games medallist Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, defeated the Hong Kong pair of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew of Hong Kong 11-8, 11-10 in the Mixed Doubles semifinals. Abhay and Joshna will meet second seed Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong for the Mixed Doubles title and Abhay and Velavan will lock horns with second seed Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the men’s doubles final. IANS

