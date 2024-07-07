Juventus Signs Goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza

TURIN: Juventus has signed Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from fellow Serie A club Monza, the Turin-based side said on Friday. Juventus said it had agreed a deal with Monza that would see it pay out 18 million euros ($19.50 million) for Di Gregorio.

The 26-year-old, a product of Inter Milan’s youth academy, kept 12 clean sheets for Monza in the 2023-24 season.

“Michele joins Juventus as the winner of the Best Goalkeeper prize in Serie A last season, which was earned through his excellent reactions between the posts for Monza,” the Serie A club said in a statement. Agencies

