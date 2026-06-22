Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar clinch third straight Asian Doubles Squash crown for India

Sarawak: India’s Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar won the men’s crown for a third consecutive year at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships on Sunday, as India finished with medals across all three categories. Abhay-Velavan, the top seed, rallied to beat Pakistan second seed Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman in a repeat of last year’s final, 7-11, 11-7, 11-2, in 47 minutes to extend their supremacy in the continental meet. IANS

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