Asian Doubles Squash Championship: Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar cruise into final

Sarawak: India's title defence in the men's doubles remains firmly on track after top seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the final of the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships on Saturday. The defending champions produced two commanding performances to book their place in Sunday's summit clash, where they will face Pakistan's second-seeded duo of Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman.

Abhay and Velavan began the day by overcoming Japan's Naoki Hayashi and Ren Makino 11-3, 10-12, 11-5 in a hard-fought quarter-final before raising their level in the last four to defeat Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva and Duncan Lee 11-7, 11-9.

Their run to the final follows an unbeaten group-stage campaign. The Indian pair topped Pool A after registering victories over South Korea's Oh Seojin and MinWoo Lee, followed by a convincing straight-games win against Hong Kong's Shing Fung Lam and Yat Long Chung. IANS

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