AC Milan beat Bari in Italian Cup opener

Rafael Leao injured in AC Milan’s Italian Cup opener, though he and Pulisic both scored in a 2-0 win over Bari.
MILAN: An apparent injury to Rafael Leao made it a bittersweet season debut for AC Milan as the Portugal winger and United States international Christian Pulisic both scored in a 2-0 win over Serie B side Bari in the opening round of the Italian Cup on Sunday.

Milan will next face Lecce in late September. Also advancing were: Empoli, Sassuolo, Genoa, Venezia, Como, Cagliari, Pisa, Palermo, Frosinone and Parma.

Serie A starts next weekend with Milan opening against promoted Cremonese on Saturday, again at the San Siro. It remains to be seen whether Leao will be available for the league opener. Agencies

