AC Milan beat Bari in Italian Cup opener

MILAN: An apparent injury to Rafael Leao made it a bittersweet season debut for AC Milan as the Portugal winger and United States international Christian Pulisic both scored in a 2-0 win over Serie B side Bari in the opening round of the Italian Cup on Sunday.

Milan will next face Lecce in late September. Also advancing were: Empoli, Sassuolo, Genoa, Venezia, Como, Cagliari, Pisa, Palermo, Frosinone and Parma.

Serie A starts next weekend with Milan opening against promoted Cremonese on Saturday, again at the San Siro. It remains to be seen whether Leao will be available for the league opener. Agencies

Also Read: East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan to reach semis in Durand Cup

Also Watch: