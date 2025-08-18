East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan to reach semis in Durand Cup

KOLKATA: East Bengal beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the 2025 Durand Cup quarterfinal to qualify for the final four of the tournament, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade dedicated the win to Palestine midfielder Mohammed Rashid, who had left for home after his father’s demise, days before the match.

All the players held up his shirt, jersey No. 74, dedicating the win to him, while there were also posters in solidarity with him and his loss, by the fans at the stands.

Rashid, a national team regular, joined East Bengal on a free transfer from Indonesian top flight side, Persebaya, and has scored once in three appearances for the Red-and-Gold Brigade so far.

Moreover, in a stunning quarter-final at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Diamond Harbour FC delivered one of the biggest shocks of the 134th Durand Cup, defeating Jamshedpur FC 2–0 to storm into the semifinals. Inspired by a brilliant first-half brace from Ruatkima and backed by an outstanding defensive performance, the debutants from Bengal outclassed their ISL opponents, leaving the home side and their fans shell-shocked. While JFC dominated possession and threw everything forward in the second half, Diamond Harbour’s composure, discipline, and counter-attacking threat saw them hold on for a famous victory. Agencies

