AC Milan sign Niclas Fullkrug on loan from West Ham

MILAN: AC Milan completed the loan signing of West Ham forward Niclas Fullkrug on Friday, the opening day of the Italian winter transfer window.

Milan has the option to buy the 32-year-old Germany international for a reported 5 million euros ($6 million) at the end of the season.

Fullkrug had already started training with his new teammates at the end of last year after passing a medical and could make his debut immediately, with Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri confirming that he would be included on the bench for Friday’s Serie A match against Cagliari.

Fullkrug played for a number of clubs in Germany before moving to West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in 2024.

However, he failed to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring just three goals in an injury-plagued first season and none this campaign. He hasn’t found the back of the net since April. Agencies

