Aston Villa restart pursuit of Newcastle United’s struggling William Osule

London: Aston Villa have made a move to sign Newcastle United striker William Osula in their first major trade in the January transfer window as manager Unai Emery looks to bring in attacking reinforcements to strengthen the squad in the second half of the English season, media reports said on Thursday.

Aston Villa are having a sensational season and are currently placed third in the Premier League standings behind Arsenal (45 points) and Manchester City (40), trailing by just one point. They are six points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool (33), the defending champions.

With his team in a strong position to make it to European competitions next season if they maintain their position till the end, the club management has decided to strengthen the squad to provide manager Emery more options in the business end of the Premier League. IANS

