AC Milan’s Top-Four Hopes Hit as Ten-Man Rossoneri Lose 2-0 to Sassuolo in Serie A

MILAN: Ten-man AC Milan suffered a setback in its bid to secure a Champions League spot following a 2-0 defeat at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

The result ended Milan’s slim title hopes as it trails leader Inter Milan, which play Parma later on Sunday, by 12 points with three matches left in the season.

Inter lead second-placed Napoli by nine points and can clinch the title later on Sunday with a point at home to Parma.

Milan remain third on 67 points, but its position is under threat as fourth-placed Juventus trails it by three points ahead of its home game against already-relegated Hellas Verona. Como is fifth on 62 points, with AS Roma sixth on 61 before hosting Fiorentina on Monday.

The top four qualify for next season’s Champions League group stage. Agencies

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