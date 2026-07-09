ACA unveils 275-player pool for inaugural Assam Premier League auction on July 19

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced the players’ pool for the inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League (APL). A total of 275 players has been shortlisted for the auction from among the registered players who expressed their interest in participating in the league. The shortlisted players will now go under the hammer in the APL Player Auction.

The APL Player Auction is scheduled to be held on July 19, at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, where the participating franchises will select players to form their respective squads for the inaugural season of the league. The League will serve as a premier platform for showcasing cricketing talent and will also play a significant role in the identification and selection of players for the forthcoming BCCI domestic season.

Also Read: Assam Premier League player auction set for July 19 in Guwahati