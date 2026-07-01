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Assam Premier League player auction set for July 19 in Guwahati

The inaugural Assam Premier League player auction will be held on July 19 in Guwahati ahead of the franchise-based T20 tournament starting August 1.
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The player auction for the inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League (APL) will be held in Guwahati on July 19, marking a major milestone ahead of the State’s first-ever franchise-based T20 tournament. Each  franchises will be allowed to select a squad of 20 players during the auction.

Nearly 4,000 cricketers registered for the tournament, and following the scrutiny process, a substantial number of players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer at the auction.

It will be the first time that the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stages a premier franchise-based T20 competition, bringing together top cricketing talent from across the State. The Championship will kick off on August 1 and will continue till August 21 at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati.

The eight franchises which will be the part of the meet are: Guwahati Royals, Jorhat Stallions, Tezpur Titans, Dibrugarh Warriors, Nagaon Rangers, Barpeta Braves, Charaideo Sunrisers, and Barak Legends

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