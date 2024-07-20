Adam Armstrong signs 3-year contract extension with Southampton FC

Southampton: Southampton Football Club have announced Adam Armstrong has signed a new three-year contract to remain a Saint through to 2027.

The forward starred in the 2023/24 Championship promotion-winning campaign in which he was crowned Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Season.

“It’s amazing. Coming off last season, having that buzz, coming back into pre-season and getting started again brings back memories, so I’m delighted. I’m looking forward to it – back in the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world. It’s just about enjoying it and hopefully pushing on,” said Armstrong to Southampton’s media team.

Armstrong’s 37 goal contributions, which included 24 goals and 13 assists, was the highest tally of any player in England’s top four divisions last term. It was his match-winning strike at Wembley in May’s play-off final against Leeds United that secured Saints’ immediate return to the Premier League – a memorable moment that will forever hold a special place in Southampton folklore.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to make 119 appearances, scoring 29 goals, and regularly captained the team in the absence of Jack Stephens last season, highlighting his growth as a leader. IANS

