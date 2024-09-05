Adapting to scenarios & reading situations are things learned in last one year: Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Delhi: India left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said shifting his game as per various scenarios and reading situations have been some of the important learnings he’s got from playing Test cricket in the last 12 months.

Since his debut against the West Indies last year, where he made a century on debut, Jaiswal has amassed 1028 runs in nine games, averaging 68.53 with a highest score of 214 not out. He was also adjudged Player of the Series in India’s 4-1 series win over England for making 712 runs in nine innings at an astonishing average of 89.

“I can see a lot of different scenarios and shift my game (accordingly) for the team and read the situations. These things have been very important for me in the last one year, and have made the biggest difference.”

“When I was playing domestic cricket, I was not aware of a lot of things. But since I started playing international cricket, my communication and reading of the game have improved a lot. I just look forward to that and want to keep learning,” said Jaiswal to reporters ahead of Team B’s round one match in the Duleep Trophy against Team A on Thursday. IANS

