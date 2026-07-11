Aditi Ashok opens with steady 70 as Japan’s Aki Iwai storms to early Evian Major lead

Evian-les-Bains: India’s Aditi Ashok made a steady start to the 2026 Amundi Evian Championship, carding a 1-under 70 to be tied-35th after the opening round of the prestigious women’s Major championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Aditi, a five-time winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open champion, is making her ninth appearance at the Evian Championship. The Indian star, however, has managed only one top-25 finish in her previous outings at the Major and will look to build on her promising opening round over the next three days.

The 28-year-old trails overnight leader Aki Iwai of Japan by seven shots after the first round. Aditi began her campaign with a balanced performance, mixing four birdies with three bogeys in a round that kept her comfortably inside the projected cut line.

Starting on the front nine, Aditi made two birdies and two bogeys before the turn. She added another bogey early on the back nine but recovered strongly with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes to finish the day under par.

Japan’s Aki Iwai set the early pace with a superb bogey-free 8-under 63, opening a two-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

The 24-year-old, who already has one LPGA Tour victory to her name, produced a flawless display of ball-striking and putting. After starting quietly, Iwai found her rhythm with birdies on the fifth, seventh and ninth holes. She continued her charge on the back nine with consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th, followed by another pair on the 15th and 16th. A final birdie on the closing hole completed a sensational opening round.

France’s Perrine Delacour delighted the home crowd with a career-best Major opening round, firing a 6-under 65 to take sole possession of second place. IANS

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