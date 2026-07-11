Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy in Five-Way Lead; Yellamaraju Tied 26th, Theegala T-75

North Berwick: Rory McIlroy launched his final preparations for next week’s Open Championship in spectacular fashion, firing a five-under-par 65 to grab a five-way share of the first-round lead at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In near-perfect scoring conditions blessed with sunshine and light winds at The Renaissance Club, the Northern Irishman was joined at the top of the leaderboard by 2019 tournament champion Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, South Korea’s Tom Kim, American Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay, and Denmark’s Rasmus Højgaard.

The opening day brought mixed fortunes for the Indian-origin players, led by Indo-Canadian debutant Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who carded a steady two-under 68 mixed with four birdies and two bogeys to sit tied for 26th.

Meanwhile, Hero-supported Sahith Theegala battled his way to an even-par 70 to sit tied for 75th, and 2026 PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and also the 2020 champion of this event, endured a difficult one-over 71, leaving him tied for 99th heading into the second round. He needs a low round to make the cut. IANS

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