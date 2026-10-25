Aditya Becomes First Indian Male Boxer to Assure World Boxing U-19 Medal

NEW DELHI: Aditya became the first Indian male boxer to be assured of a medal at the World Boxing U-19 Championships on Saturday. He secured his semifinal spot in the men's 55kg category by defeating Tommaso Orlando of Italy with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Aditya is set to face Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan in the semifinals. Megha Sheokand (women's 80kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 57kg) have also reached the semifinals, assuring India of more medals.

Three other Indian boxers, Mausam Suhag, Aman Dev, and Lakshu, lost their quarterfinal bouts on Friday. Agencies

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