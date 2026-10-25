Asian Para Games: President Murmu hails India’s record 114-medal haul

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hailed India’s para-athletes for their unprecedented success at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying the record medal haul of 114 reflected their hard work, perseverance and self-belief and would inspire young people to dream big and remain undaunted by challenges.

“It is a matter of great joy and pride that our para-athletes have achieved unprecedented success at the Asian Para Games 2026, with the highest-ever tally of 114 medals. This extraordinary success, powered by hard work, perseverance and a firm self-belief among Team India has set an example that inspires our young people to remain undaunted by constraints, dream big, work with dedication and always remain positive. I once again express my heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent,” Murmu posted on X.

India signed off from the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday with a record haul of 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, surpassing its previous best of 111 medals — 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze — achieved at Hangzhou in 2023. IANS

Also Read: CEM’s Cup Football Tournament to Begin in Haflong on November 10